Here’s how you can find a warming center in Metro Detroit

There are warming centers available in most communities across Metro Detroit.

The 4Warn Weather Team predicts that some of the most severe winter conditions we’ve seen in a long time will hit Metro Detroit just before Christmas.

The storm is expected to cause very dangerous travel conditions and possible power outages. If you do not have a safe place to stay during the dangerous pre-Christmas winter storm or if you lose power, warming centers may be an option.

The storm is expected to bring dangerous cold, winds capable of power outages, and considerable snow in parts of the area. The storm could get upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning and maybe even a Blizzard Warning on Friday afternoon.

Read more: Updated winter storm snow predictions, timeline for Metro Detroit: In-depth forecast, analysis

Our latest coverage on the pre-Christmas storm is available here. You can download the free 4Warn Weather app for live radar, weather alerts and storm tracking.

The following is information on how to find warming centers near you:

If where you live is not on this list, you can click here or call 211 to get help finding a warming center closer to you.

City of Detroit

Click here to view the list of warming centers in Detroit, Michigan. They have addresses and hours of operation posted.

Anyone looking to escape the cold can go to two Detroit recreation centers or any of the 13 branches of the Detroit Public Library during operating hours.

City-funded warming centers are open through March 31 and can provide protection from cold weather, meals, showers, sleeping accommodations and housing assistance for residents experiencing homelessness.

To speak with someone directly about finding a shelter or warming center in Detroit, you can call CAM at 313-305-0311. Anyone can call the number to find available shelter options and alternatives.

Macomb County

Click here to view the list of warming centers in Macomb County, Michigan.

Oakland County

Click here to view the list of warming centers in Oakland County, Michigan.

Farmington Hills The Costick Warming Center at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road will be open Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Fire Station #5 Warming Center at 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road will be open 24 hours beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through the duration of the “weather event.” For more information about Farmington Hills’ warming centers, you can call 248-871-2610.



Washtenaw County

Click here to view the list of warming centers in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Wayne County

Click here to view the list of warming centers in Wayne County, Michigan.

Westland The Westland Police Department lobby will be open 24/7. 36701 Ford Road All of the Fire Stations will be open 24/7. Ralph Savini Fire Station 1, 35701 Central City Parkway Fire Station 2, 7825 Merriman Rd. Fire Station 3, 28801 Annapolis Fire Station 4, 37200 Palmer



Read: Winter safety tips: How to prepare as dangerous pre-Christmas storm approaches Michigan