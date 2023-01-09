Morning 4: French filmmaker ships beloved Ford Fiesta overseas for final road trip to Detroit -- and more stories

French filmmaker Dorian Degoutte ships his 1997 Ford Fiesta overseas for a final road trip all the way to the Motor City, where Ford was born, to end 2022. His beloved car made its way from New Jersey to Detroit, and stopped for photo shoots along the way.

From France to Detroit: Filmmaker brings beloved Ford Fiesta on overseas journey to Motor City

Here in the Motor City, we know just as well as anyone how easy it is to get attached to our cars. We rely on them, we invest in them, we personalize them ... we even name them.

But, despite the vehicular history that runs through our Metro Detroit veins and has immersed itself in, or perhaps helped cultivate, our culture, the love between a person and their vehicle is surely not bound by our region. These unique relationships can be found far and wide -- including 4,000 miles away in the heart of France, where filmmaker Dorian Degoutte learned that love for himself.

Degoutte has a special relationship with his 1997 Ford Fiesta, which he inherited from his late grandfather. The car is aging and on its last leg, but before he said goodbye to his first car for good, he took it on a final road trip all the way to Detroit. And he documented his journey along the way.

Lions clown Aaron Rodgers, Packers on social media after spoiler win at Lambeau Field

After the Lions played spoiler to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, the team’s social media accounts emptied the drafts.

The Lions stunned the Packers on Sunday night, winning at Lambeau Field, and eliminating the Packers from the playoffs in a must-win situation for Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has been talking trash, directly and indirectly, about the Lions since they beat him earlier this season.

Here are the luckiest and unluckiest Mega Millions numbers of 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed all the way to $1.1 billion. If a player wins the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, it would be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot won ever. The cash option for the jackpot is $568.7 million.

We’re taking a look at the white Mega Millions numbers that were drawn the most in 2022.

Police: West Michigan man fatally shoots wife, 2 children before killing himself

Police believe a West Michigan man killed himself after fatally shooting his wife and two children after they were found in their home in Allegan County on Saturday.

