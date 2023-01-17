Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.

By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Golden walked out of the liquor store around 10:42 p.m.

She had stopped there for juice, and as she exited the store and near her SUV, you saw a man in dark clothing walk toward her from the other end of the parking lot.

He pulled out a gun and then shot Golden in the stomach.

She was rushed to Sinai Grace, the hospital where she worked as a respiratory therapist, saving lives, but she died from her injuries.

“We take it day by day,” said family friend Lora Davis.

The tragic loss of her dear friend, Golden, called Davis to activism in her honor.

“Put those guns down,” Davis said. “This is senseless. We should love one another.”

Police say the man who shot Golden took off in her gray Dodge Journey SUV. The vehicle was recovered a day later at the scene of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on east 7 Mile.

Police released an image of a person of interest in that crime.

Was that armed robbery committed by the same person who shot Golden and stole her SUV? Is that person in custody?

These are just two of many questions Local 4 hopes to learn the answers to Tuesday.