What’s Going Around: Hospitals in Metro Detroit see downward trend in respiratory illnesses

Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:

Wayne County:

Sara Keyser -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“Flu is around but on the decrease, still seeing steady but relatively low amount of COVID (most not seriously ill),sporadic RSV. Typical seasonal cold viruses like rhinovirus, enterovirus and adenovirus.”

Dr. Asha Shajahan -- Family medicine physician Medical Director of Community Health, Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital

“I am seeing a lot of joint pain and arthritis flares. We recommend turmeric, collagen, anti-inflammatories, exercise, physical therapy, and when appropriate consults with an orthopedist for possible cortisone injections and/or joint replacement surgery. Still also seeing a lot of new onset high blood pressure and weight gain, related in part to holiday eating.”

Dr. Arash Armin -- Chief of Emergency Medicine and Chief of Staff for Corewell Health Trenton Hospital

“Toward the end of December, beginning of January, we were being inundated with flu A and RSV, and some COVID. We were seeing RSV in adults, some elderly people who were getting hit really hard. But it’s slowed down. I think some of it may have to do with how warm the weather has been. I’m still seeing COVID pretty much daily, but they’re minor and mostly going home. I’ve admitted one or two with a bad respiratory infection. Right now, we’re back to the normal: strokes, heart attacks, intestinal illnesses.”

Oakland County:

Dr. Whitney Minnock -- Medical Director of the Beaumont Children’s Pediatric Emergency Center at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital

“We are seeing a lot of patients with mental health and/or eating disorders right now, which we typically do see more of this time of year, especially following the holidays. We are also seeing a lot of skiing injuries in our ER. As far as illnesses, COVID-19, RSV and the flu are still present, but it’s not as bad as it was. We have seen several croup patients as of late as well.”

Washtenaw County:

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Still a lot of COVID, URIs including flu, and a few GI illnesses. People with lung diseases more sick with the URIs and people with other chronic conditions more likely to be affected by the GI illness with fluid loss, etc.”

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“We’ve been having a bit of a reprieve with patient visits lately, but what we are seeing is still a similar mix of respiratory and GI infections. We have started to see some occasional snow sports related injuries, including some unhelmeted skiing/snowboarding accidents.”

Washtenaw County Health Department:

“Influenza circulation remains at high levels locally, but it appears this wave of flu may have peaked. Additional flu waves are possible. In the past week, several influenza related deaths in Washtenaw County adults have been reported. The individuals were confirmed with Influenza A. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are still elevated, but are decreasing. Most Influenza cases being reported in Washtenaw County are Influenza A.”