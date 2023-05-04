Watch what Egypt Covington’s immediate family said to man charged in her murder

The parents and siblings of Egypt Covington spoke at the May 4, 2023, sentencing for Shane Evans.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Egypt Covington’s parents and siblings spoke Thursday in court as one of the men charged in her murder learned how long he would spend behind bars.

Shane Evans, of Sumpter Township, was sentenced Thursday, May 4, to 15-25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Before the judge handed down Evans’ sentence, she allowed four of Covington’s family members to make impact statements before the court.

Mother Tina Covington

Tina Covington, the mother of Egypt Covington, spoke in court on May 4, 2023, before Shane Evans was sentenced in connection with her daughter's murder.

Sister Jessica Covington

Jessica Covington, the sister of Egypt Covington, spoke in court on May 4, 2023, before Shane Evans was sentenced in connection with her sister's murder.

Father Chuck Covington

Chuck Covington, the father of Egypt Covington, spoke in court on May 4, 2023, before Shane Evans was sentenced in connection with his daughter's murder.

Brother D’Wayne Turner