Watch what Egypt Covington’s immediate family said to man charged in her murder

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Egypt Covington’s parents and siblings spoke Thursday in court as one of the men charged in her murder learned how long he would spend behind bars.
Shane Evans, of Sumpter Township, was sentenced Thursday, May 4, to 15-25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Before the judge handed down Evans’ sentence, she allowed four of Covington’s family members to make impact statements before the court.
You can watch watch all four videos below.
Mother Tina Covington
Sister Jessica Covington
Father Chuck Covington
Brother D’Wayne Turner
