Morning 4: EB I-94 reopens in Detroit after police investigate alleged road rage shooting -- and other news

Michigan State Police close part of I-94 in Detroit on Aug. 28, 2023, for a shooting investigation. Photo courtesy of MSP.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

MSP: Man says he was shot at amid road rage incident that began on I-94 in Detroit

Michigan State Police had closed part of eastbound I-94 in Detroit on Monday morning for a shooting investigation.

Police closed the freeway between Van Dyke and Gratiot avenues to investigate a shooting that was reportedly associated with a road rage incident.

Power restored to ‘vast majority’ of DTE customers following SE Michigan storms

After hundreds of thousands of DTE Energy power outages caused by last week’s powerful storms in Metro Detroit, the utility company says power has been restored to the “vast majority” of customers.

Still, several thousand customers were without power on Monday morning.

Michigan football fan survey: More excited or nervous? Worried about MSU? Third-hardest game?

ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson reports: This is a moment Michigan football fans have craved for a long, long time. I’m not just talking about making it through the offseason -- it’s been decades since this program could call itself a powerhouse, but finally, here we are.

Michigan has won back-to-back Big Ten titles and gone to each of the past two College Football Playoffs. Neither semifinal game went as planned, but there’s no denying Michigan’s place among the top teams in the sport right now.

Not an eel. Not a leach. Here’s a look at the infamous sea lamprey

There is a constant battle in the Great Lakes to combat the sea lamprey population.

These invasive creatures resemble eels and feed like leaches, but they’re neither of those things. They’re fish.

