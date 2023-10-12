Man accepts plea deal in murder of Detroit nurse who was kidnapped at hospital

DETROIT – The man accused of kidnapping and killing Detroit nurse Patrice Wilson pleaded guilty to her murder on Tuesday, accepting a plea deal that will dismiss several other charges against him, officials announced Thursday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 36-year-old Jamere Miller on Tuesday, Oct. 10 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the May killing of 29-year-old Wilson, who was kidnapped from her work and found dead the next day. Miller accepted a sentence agreement that will dismiss 10 other charges he initially faced in exchange for his guilty plea to second-degree murder, officials said.

On May 13, Wilson was kidnapped from the parking lot of Detroit Receiving Hospital, where she worked as a nurse. Police said the kidnapper was Miller, Wilson’s ex-boyfriend who family members say she was trying to get away from.

Jamere Miller at a July 3, 2023, court hearing in Garden City. (WDIV)

Officials said that at about 7:40 a.m. that day, Miller went to the hospital disguised in a blonde wig, hat and mask and forced Wilson into her car at gunpoint. Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday that Miller “went to the back passenger side of her car and fired a handgun multiple times,” killing Wilson.

Miller then reportedly got into the driver’s seat of Wilson’s car and drove away. The next day, Wilson was found dead in the trunk of her SUV outside of her apartment in Novi.

Miller turned himself in to Detroit police on May 14, and was charged soon after with 14 counts stemming from a separate incident. He was later charged in connection with Wilson’s killing.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Prosecutor Worthy said Miller will be sentenced on his second-degree murder conviction on Nov. 1. During that sentencing, the following charges against him will be dropped due to the plea deal:

One count of first-degree murder.

One count of felony murder.

One count of carjacking.

One count of armed robbery.

One count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Five counts of felony firearm.

In August, Wilson’s family filed a lawsuit against Detroit Medical Center, claiming it was negligent and had inadequate security at the hospital. Lawyers for the family claim the DMC didn’t follow protocols, and didn’t call police until two hours after Wilson disappeared.

In a statement, a DMC spokesperson said the organization stands behind its security team and their handling of the situation.