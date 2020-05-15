Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday night

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she may allow gatherings of up to 10 people when Michigan’s stay-at-home order expires May 28.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said gatherings of up to 10 people could possibly be allowed in the state on May 28, when the current stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire.

“That’s my hope, right, that’s the goal, is that we continue to see our testing ramp up and we see our positives continue to decline,” Whitmer said. “The vast majority of people in our state have been doing the right thing. But we have seen increased activity, and so we have to keep testing and we have to keep measuring and to make sure that we don’t have community spread.”

Whitmer extended an order that suspends evictions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Thursday.

The order protects tenants from being evicted unless they pose a substantial risk to property or another person. It also relieves courts from certain statutory restrictions so they can stay eviction-related proceedings until after the COVID-19 emergency.

The mother of a Shelby Township boy who contracted the mysterious syndrome affecting children around the country said her son was perfectly fine and then suddenly had a fever, pneumonia and many other symptoms.

The government is on alert for cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which is believed to be connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 49,582 as of Thursday, including 4,787 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 48,391 confirmed cases and 4,714 deaths Wednesday.

The official recovery total is 22,686.

Meijer stores will now close overnight at midnight, starting Friday. Stores will open every morning at 6 a.m.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close at 11 p.m. and open every morning at 6 a.m., officials said.

Pay-at-the-pump gas station locations will stay open 24 hours a day.

A smaller group of protesters gathered Thursday in Lansing to rally against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. Some protesters had guns, and police said they confiscated an axe.

Whitmer said she thinks Michigan is getting close to being ready for small personal gatherings.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

