Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 14, 2020

384 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan COVID-19 data as of July 13, 2020
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,722, Death toll now at 6,075

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 69,722 as of Monday, including 6,075 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s total represents 384 new cases and seven additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 69,338 confirmed cases and 6,068 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but critical care data remains flat.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,400 as of Sunday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

Michigan’s new mask rules take effect today

New rules about masks took effect in Michigan at 12 a.m. Monday.

Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces, where you cannot maintain proper social distancing.

Businesses are expected to deny service to those that refuse.

Macomb County Sheriff will enforce Michigan mask requirement, won’t write tickets

Monday in Michigan marked the first day that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new face mask requirement went into effect -- making it a misdemeanor to refuse wearing one in enclosed public spaces.

Violators can face a $500 fine for refusing to comply with the new requirement.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is on board with the requirement, urging people to wear face masks and businesses to require them. Like many departments across the state, Macomb deputies will respond when they receive a complaint and will encourage compliance.

But they won’t be writing any tickets.

“We haven’t written a citation and I don’t think we will,” Wickersham said.

Coronavirus news:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:

  • July 1 -- 262 new cases
  • July 2 -- 543 new cases
  • July 3 -- 460 new cases
  • July 4 -- 398 new cases
  • July 5 -- 343 new cases
  • July 6 -- 295 new cases
  • July 7 -- 456 new cases
  • July 8 -- 610 new cases
  • July 9 -- 446 new cases
  • July 10 -- 612 new cases
  • July 11 -- 653 new cases
  • July 12 -- 390 new cases
  • July 13 -- 384 new cases

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan:

