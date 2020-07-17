71ºF

Michigan

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 17, 2020

645 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Michigan COVID-19 data through July 16, 2020. (WDIV)

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 71,842; Death toll now at 6,101

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 71,842 as of Thursday, including 6,101 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 645 new cases and 16 additional deaths, including 13 as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Wednesday’s totals were 71,197 confirmed cases and 6,085 total deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly since last week.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 11,000 as of Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

Efforts underway to scale back some of Gov. Whitmer’s powers

There are two efforts underway in Michigan to scale back some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s powers.

The governor has maintained she’s using her emergency power to save lives, but some critics say she’s gone too far. Critics of Whitmer are taking a two-pronged approach to curb her powers -- a citizens initiative to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 and the other is to recall her from office.

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 1:

  • July 1 -- 262 new cases
  • July 2 -- 543 new cases
  • July 3 -- 460 new cases
  • July 4 -- 398 new cases
  • July 5 -- 343 new cases
  • July 6 -- 295 new cases
  • July 7 -- 456 new cases
  • July 8 -- 610 new cases
  • July 9 -- 446 new cases
  • July 10 -- 612 new cases
  • July 11 -- 653 new cases
  • July 12 -- 390 new cases
  • July 13 -- 384 new cases
  • July 14 -- 584 new cases
  • July 15 -- 891 new cases
  • July 16 -- 645 new cases

