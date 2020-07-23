Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 23, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 75,248 as of Wednesday, including 6,141 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update represents 523 new cases and six additional deaths. Tuesday’s totals were 74,725 confirmed cases and 6,135 total deaths.

The number of COVID-19 hospital inpatients in Michigan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July. However, the volume is far lower than it was in April when Michigan reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

On July 21, Michigan reported 500 inpatients at hospitals, the highest number since June 4.

Here’s a look at the state’s hospitalization trends:

A judge has ruled the in-person summer school classes can continue in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD). Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are working on getting reaction on the ruling from the district.

Summer school in the DPSCD began last week. A lawsuit was filed by parents, teachers, students and activist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) against the district. The suit was seeking to sop summer school and first went before the judge on Friday with the decision expected this week.

While the judge has decided that the classes can continue, all of the students attending those classes need to have COVID-19 tests in the next two days or the in-person learning could be shut down.

The St. Clair County Health Department has been notified of possible COVID-19 exposure in two area food service establishments.

Patrons of both facilities are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days and seek testing if they become symptomatic with any of the following: fatigue, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, nausea or vomiting, congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

While Michigan gym remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people have turned to home workouts. Gym owners are worried about what could mean for the future of the business. See the story here.

At a time when passengers are worried about others wearing masks and flights being too crowded, Local 4 got a firsthand look at how Delta Airlines is keeping everyone safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The chart below tracks the moving 7-day average of new cases dating back to March 17, one week after the first confirmed cases in Michigan.

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 15:

July 15 -- 891 new cases

July 16 -- 645 new cases

July 17 -- 660 new cases

July 18 -- 678 new cases

July 19 -- 483 new cases

July 20 -- 489 new cases

July 21 -- 573 new cases

July 22 -- 523 new cases

Daily COVID-19 deaths reported in Michigan since July 15:

July 15 -- 4 new deaths

July 16 -- 16 new deaths

July 17 -- 7 new deaths

July 18 -- 9 new deaths

July 19 -- 2 new deaths

July 20 -- 7 new deaths

July 21 -- 9 new deaths

July 22 -- 6 new deaths

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: