Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Oct. 2, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 125,578 as of Thursday, including 6,781 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 891 new cases and 19 additional deaths, including 11 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state totals were 124,687 cases and 6,762 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have slightly increased over the last two weeks but the number of patients in critical care is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 867 on Wednesday, the highest since April 30. The state’s fatality rate is 5.4 percent. Michigan has reported 95,051 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 22,800 as of Wednesday.

Michigan is reporting an increase in hospitalizations for coronavirus as the state’s 7-day moving case average hits its highest point since late April.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday to extend protection for residents and staff members at long-term care facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Order 2020-191, which is a rescission of Executive Order 2020-179, “maintains the strong infection control protocols in nursing homes the governor put in place at the outset of this crisis, and protects residents from eviction and employees from retaliatory action for staying home when exhibiting symptoms,” read a press release from Whitmer’s Office.

The order is effective immediately.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday extended the state’s emergency status until Oct. 27, 2020 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-186 to again extend Michigan’s state of emergency as the pandemic continues to impact the state and its residents.

“We have saved thousands of lives in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among our most vulnerable populations – people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities. Because we took swift action, the health of our families and our economy are faring better than our neighbors in other states,” Whitmer said in a press release. “This emergency will end, and it is a matter of months. But we are not out of the woods yet. Right now, the federal government and all 50 states have been under some form of state of emergency. We must continue doing our part to fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and our small businesses.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amended the MI Safe Start order to reopen movie theaters and performance venues.

But the capacity will be nowhere near pre-COVID-19 numbers. Read more here.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Sept. 15:

Sept. 15 -- 571 new cases

Sept. 16 -- 680 new cases

Sept. 17 -- 829 new cases

Sept. 18 -- 695 new cases

Sept. 19 -- 483 new cases

Sept. 20 -- 768 new cases

Sept. 21 -- 768 new cases

Sept. 22 -- 504 new cases

Sept. 23 -- 705 new cases

Sept. 24 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 25 -- 929 new cases

Sept. 26 -- 901 new cases

Sept. 27 -- 654 new cases

Sept. 28 -- 654 new cases

Sept. 29 -- 898 new cases

Sept. 30 -- 1,054 new cases

Oct. 1 -- 891 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Sept. 15:

Sept. 15 -- 11 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 16 -- 11 new deaths

Sept. 17 -- 9 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 18 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 19 -- 15 new deaths (12 from vital records)

Sept. 20 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 21 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 22 -- 15 new deaths (3 from vital records)

Sept. 23 -- 12 new deaths

Sept. 24 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 25 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 26 -- 15 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Sept. 27 -- 4 new deaths

Sept. 28 -- 4 new deaths

Sept. 29 -- 20 new deaths (4 from vital records)

Sept. 30 -- 11 new deaths

Oct. 1 -- 19 new deaths (11 from vital records)

