The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Government set to shut down

Negotiations continue in Congress to reach a deal to avert a partial government shutdown, but it is extremely unlikely a vote will happen Friday night, making a government shutdown extremely likely.

Government set to shut down as senator says no vote

Detroit police are investigating a deadly rollover collision as a homicide. Read more.

A report alleges that Michigan State University stonewalled an investigation that it requested. Learn more.

The state has completed an investigation into Cantrell Funeral Home after human remains were found to have been improperly stored. Read more.

Drizzle and flurries are expected Friday evening. Learn more.

Funeral home investigation

An investigation into a Detroit funeral home has been completed by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA.

Taylor house fire

A 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son were killed Thursday night in a house fire in Taylor. A 4-year-old girl was critically injured.

Missing in Detroit

It’s just a one-woman operation but it’s really picking up steam. The "Missing in Detroit" Instagram account profiles missing person cases in the city and it’s starting to have a real impact.

Novi High School lip dub

Students and staff from Novi High School shot and released a lip dub video Wednesday. The idea for the video came from the school's French teacher, Nick LeTarte. The goal was to show how diverse and inclusive Novi High School's student body is.

