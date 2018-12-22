The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Government set to shut down
Negotiations continue in Congress to reach a deal to avert a partial government shutdown, but it is extremely unlikely a vote will happen Friday night, making a government shutdown extremely likely.
Government set to shut down as senator says no vote
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 fast facts
Detroit police are investigating a deadly rollover collision as a homicide. Read more.
A report alleges that Michigan State University stonewalled an investigation that it requested. Learn more.
The state has completed an investigation into Cantrell Funeral Home after human remains were found to have been improperly stored. Read more.
Drizzle and flurries are expected Friday evening. Learn more.
Be informed
Funeral home investigation
An investigation into a Detroit funeral home has been completed by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA.
Taylor house fire
A 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son were killed Thursday night in a house fire in Taylor. A 4-year-old girl was critically injured.
Missing in Detroit
It’s just a one-woman operation but it’s really picking up steam. The "Missing in Detroit" Instagram account profiles missing person cases in the city and it’s starting to have a real impact.
Novi High School lip dub
Students and staff from Novi High School shot and released a lip dub video Wednesday. The idea for the video came from the school's French teacher, Nick LeTarte. The goal was to show how diverse and inclusive Novi High School's student body is.
Read more
- Thousands of letters delivered to GM to highlight community impact of job cuts
- Family in shock over deaths of Warren woman, grandson suspected of killing her
- Retired Sterling Heights traffic police sergeant killed in collision with drunk driver, police say
- Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths
Watch
- Hospital holiday makeovers and Detroit Red Wings' Jimmy Howard
- What's Going Around: Flu, colds, upper respiratory infections
- Beloved Grosse Pointe Park barber retires after 55 years
- Couple gets million-dollar surprise from Publisher's Clearing House
Looking for something in particular? Find it here.
Tweets by Local4News
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.