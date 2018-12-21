The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 20, 2018 at 7:35 p.m.

Rotting meat found at popular market

The Help Me Hank consumer investigations team has been working on a report about violations at local grocery stores.

Help Me Hank: Rotting meat and other violations found at popular Hamtramck market

A Wendy's drive-thru worker is accused of using a customer's credit card at a Pontiac liquor store. Learn more.

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in a Wixom hit-and-run crash spoke in court Thursday. Read more.

An inmate at the Macomb County Jail died after allegedly snorting a substance. Learn more.

Two women were arrested after allegedly trying to steal nearly $2,000 worth of electronics from a Target store. Read more.

Warren slaying

A man suspected of killing his grandmother and leaving her body in a recycling bin was killed by Toledo police when he tried to take an officer's weapon, according to authorities.

Russell Industrial shooting

A Southfield man has been charged in connection with a double shooting at Detroit's Russell Industrial Center last month.

Water trails

Eight waterways that flow through more than a dozen counties in Michigan have been selected as the first state-designated water trails in Michigan.

Carmack charged

The Detroit businessman who hired private investigators to follow Mayor Mike Duggan is out on bond after being arraigned on four felony charges.

