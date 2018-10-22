The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Oct. 22, 2018

Detroit funeral home investigations

It began at the former Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit on Oct. 12 when the remains of 11 infants and fetuses were found hidden in the ceiling of the building. Nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and two others were found in caskets. State inspectors shut down the Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack Avenue in April.

Just one week after the Cantrell discovery, 63 fetus remains were removed from the Perry Funeral Home on Trumbull Avenue in Detroit. That funeral home has since been closed as investigators work to identify the remains.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have set up a task force to investigate the mishandling of infant remains by both the Perry Funeral Home and Cantrell Funeral Home, according to authorities.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Detroit funeral home investigations

Help us investigate Cantrell, Perry funeral homes in Detroit where fetus remains were found

4 fast facts

Experts: If a child dies a fetus there is no need for cremation permit. Learn more.

The former manager of Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit said investigators have not contacted her yet. Hear from her here.

A headless corpse was found at the Perry Funeral Home in 1976. Read more here.

Owosso police are investigating fetal remains that could be more than 50 years old. They were discovered at a shuttered funeral home. Click here.

Be informed

Testimony led to retaliatory shooting

Two men were in court Monday in connection with the death of a Detroit woman who prosecutors believe was murdered because of her testimony in another case. Starkisha Thompson, 32, was shot and killed Oct. 9 in her own driveway on Detroit's east side, according to police.

LEARN MORE

Over 280 pounds of cocaine at border crossing

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Blue Water Bridge arrested a Canadian citizen in possession of more than 280 pounds of cocaine.

READ MORE

155 cases of polio-like illness under investigation

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that there are 155 patients under investigation this year for acute flaccid myelitis, a condition that that can cause paralysis and mostly affects children.

LEARN MORE

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion

At $1.6 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is the largest lottery jackpot ever. The cash option is $904.9 million and after taxes, the winner would walk away with about $650 million. The cash option is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

READ HERE

Read more

Watch

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.