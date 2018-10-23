The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018

4 possible cases of polio-like illness in Michigan

There are four possible cases of a polio-like illness called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in Michigan. The CDC is investigating. One case involves an adult male and the other three cases involve children under the age of 18.

The cases were reported in Macomb, Oakland and Ottawa counties. There are 155 possible cases of AFM being investigated across the country. The CDC has confirmed 62 cases in 22 states. AFM causes muscle weakness and paralysis, according to the CDC.

READ: CDC investigates 4 possible cases of polio-like illness AFM in Michigan

4 fast facts

Be informed

Trooper's use of Taser questioned in ATV death trial

A Michigan State Police trooper is on trial, charged in the death of a Detroit teenager. Jurors have been shown dashcam video of the incident -- it showed an MSP patrol vehicle chasing Damon Grimes, 15, through the streets.

READ MORE HERE

Historic Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs

That kind of life-altering money is off-the-charts emotional, which means the winner could make costly mistakes by letting emotions get the best of them.

CLICK HERE FOR TIPS

Gerrymandering in Michigan

A proposal on the upcoming ballot is aiming to take the power of drawing district boundaries away from legislature.

LEARN MORE

Opioid epidemic

To make it easier to find information and resources and help stop opioid-related deaths in Michigan, the state has launched a new website.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.