The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018

4 possible cases of polio-like illness in Michigan
There are four possible cases of a polio-like illness called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in Michigan. The CDC is investigating. One case involves an adult male and the other three cases involve children under the age of 18.
The cases were reported in Macomb, Oakland and Ottawa counties. There are 155 possible cases of AFM being investigated across the country. The CDC has confirmed 62 cases in 22 states. AFM causes muscle weakness and paralysis, according to the CDC.
