TOP STORIES Saturday, December 8, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • US: Over 20 million people in path of major winter storm in southern US states
  • Washington, DC: Trump faults Paris climate agreement as protests in France continue 
  • Detroit: GM workers plan to protest plant closures Saturday afternoon
  • Metro Detroit: Driver from Melvindale falls asleep, causes rollover crash injuring passengers

LOCAL

  • Detroit: 2-year-old boy killed, 2 firefighters among 4 injured in house fire
  • Detroit: Woman suffers life-threatening blood clot, wants others to recognize symptoms
  • Detroit: Prosecutors say man suspected of shooting into several homes had kill list
  • Metro Detroit: Spreading holiday cheer across the region
  • Metro Detroit: Lawmakers invite Trump to visit closing General Motors plants
  • Mount Clemens: Man found guilty in murder of 14-year-old April Millsap loses appeal
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine returns Saturday, still cold
  • Oakland County: Police: 9 shots fired as road rage driver tailgates victim going 100 mph on I-275 

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • China: Country launches lunar rover to far side of the moon
  • France: European country 'gilets jaunes' protesters detained and tear-gassed
  • North Carolina: Man arrested in North Carolina teen's abduction, killing
  • Washington, DC: Prosecutors want substantial sentence for President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen
  • US: Brutal week: Dow plunges 1,150 points

POLITICS:

  • North Carolina: Here's what we know about the state's unresolved House race 
  • Europe: Inside Europe's most powerful mafia, the Ndrangheta
  • Washington, DC: Trump names army chief of staff Mark Milley to be new joint chiefs chairman 

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Joey Logano: 2018 NASCAR Champion Joey Logano celebrated at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.
  • Michigan Football: Is Jim Harbaugh the best coach left in the Big Ten?
  • Detroit Pistons: Bledsoe scores 27, leads Bucks to 115-92 win over Pistons.

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

