TOP STORIES Saturday, December 8, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- US: Over 20 million people in path of major winter storm in southern US states
- Washington, DC: Trump faults Paris climate agreement as protests in France continue
- Detroit: GM workers plan to protest plant closures Saturday afternoon
- Metro Detroit: Driver from Melvindale falls asleep, causes rollover crash injuring passengers
LOCAL:
- Detroit: 2-year-old boy killed, 2 firefighters among 4 injured in house fire
- Detroit: Woman suffers life-threatening blood clot, wants others to recognize symptoms
- Detroit: Prosecutors say man suspected of shooting into several homes had kill list
- Metro Detroit: Spreading holiday cheer across the region
- Metro Detroit: Lawmakers invite Trump to visit closing General Motors plants
- Mount Clemens: Man found guilty in murder of 14-year-old April Millsap loses appeal
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine returns Saturday, still cold
- Oakland County: Police: 9 shots fired as road rage driver tailgates victim going 100 mph on I-275
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- China: Country launches lunar rover to far side of the moon
- France: European country 'gilets jaunes' protesters detained and tear-gassed
- North Carolina: Man arrested in North Carolina teen's abduction, killing
- Washington, DC: Prosecutors want substantial sentence for President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen
- US: Brutal week: Dow plunges 1,150 points
POLITICS:
- North Carolina: Here's what we know about the state's unresolved House race
- Europe: Inside Europe's most powerful mafia, the Ndrangheta
- Washington, DC: Trump faults Paris climate agreement as protests in France continue
- Washington, DC: Trump names army chief of staff Mark Milley to be new joint chiefs chairman
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Golden Globes: Here's the full list of nominees.
- Hollywood: Women headline holiday movies but still face 'celluloid ceiling'
- Michelle Williams: Singer and Chad Johnson end engagement
SPORTS:
- Joey Logano: 2018 NASCAR Champion Joey Logano celebrated at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.
- Michigan Football: Is Jim Harbaugh the best coach left in the Big Ten?
- Detroit Pistons: Bledsoe scores 27, leads Bucks to 115-92 win over Pistons.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
