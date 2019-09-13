Inside The Breakfast at St. Andrew's; Concordia's moving 9/11 tribute; Ohio stink scare

Flags planted by Concordia University students line the Geddes Road roundabout on Sept. 11, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

This week marked the 18th anniversary of the worst terror attacks on U.S. soil. Here in Ann Arbor, students at Concordia University planted hundreds of flags at the busy roundabout on Geddes Road in an effort to encourage motorists to remember the events of 9/11.

"In their time of pausing, we wanted to invite people to actually pause and remember the events that day," said the school's pastor.

What's been happening:

👃 Residents of Southeast Michigan woke up to a strange smell on Tuesday. Messages of "what's that smell?" popped up across social media. Turns out it was from a massive fire ... in Ohio. (A4)

🏆 U.S. News & World Report's 2020 college rankings are in, and the University of Michigan was ranked the No. 3 public university in the nation. Go Blue! (A4)

📝 Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton has signed a letter to immigrant communities penned by a national group of law enforcement officials that oppose performing immigration checks in their cities. Watch Local 4's interview with Clayton. (A4 | Local4)

🚭 Here's how U-M students and local business owners are reacting to Michigan's upcoming flavored e-cigarette ban. (Michigan Daily)

🚍 Ann Arbor Public Schools announced it will be one of the first school districts in Michigan to pilot electric school buses in 2020. (A4)

🤝 This month, Weingartz will be matching donations to Food Gatherers in its annual Mow Down Hunger Campaign. (A4)

🎼 Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra announced the date for its anticipated annual Star Wars concert, and tickets are going fast. (A4)

🎸 Speaking of concerts, legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to town on Nov. 6. (A4)

Fun to know:

🌸 The annual Rasa Festival kicked off this week celebrating Indian art, music, dance and culture. (A4)

🎧 Don't miss the inaugural South U Block Party on Saturday that will feature fare from pubs on the drag and live music. (A4)

🐈 Sunday you have several options. You can: Catch musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and UMS perform live to a screening of "Amadeus" at Hill Auditorium, you can attend a benefit chef's dinner in a beautiful garden for local charities, or you could color with cats at the Humane Society of Huron Valley. (A4)

🥃 Finally, learn how Ann Arbor Distilling Co. crafts its seasonal gins at a special Taste & Tell on Sept. 18. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"They have never closed for a single day. The first year I was here it was the Superbowl Sunday blizzard where no one could get out. We were still here serving breakfast. We had volunteers walk in with shovels to dig the building out so that breakfast could still be put on." - Morgan Battle, director of The Breakfast at St. Andrew's

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

