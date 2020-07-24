NBA: Day 2 recap of pre-season scrimmages

Day 2 of NBA pre-season scrimmages we’re packed with some competitive match ups and looked as though players were taking the scrimmages as serious as a game.

Milwaukee Bucks 113, San Antonio Spurs 92

The Milwaukee Bucks came out with a win against the San Antonio Spurs with All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo notching 22 points for the winning squad. Brook Lopez added 17 points and four rebounds while Khris Middleton poured in 16 points and five assists. Lonnie Walker led the way for the Spurs with 14 points and Dejounte Murray added 13 points and four rebounds for the squad.

Indiana Pacers 91, Portland Trail Blazers 88

In a close game, the Indiana Pacers pulled away from the Portland Trail Blazers to secure a win. Justin Holiday scored 16 points to lead the Pacers and Malcolm Brogdon scored 11 points. Star player, Victor Oladipo coming off of injury added eight points and six rebounds. The Trail Blazers were led by Mario Hezonja who notched 15 points and four rebounds. All-Star Damian Lillard ended the game with four points and seven assists.

Dallas Mavericks 108, Los Angeles Lakers 104

The Dallas Mavericks captured a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, with Seth Curry of the Mavs being perfect from the field which led a 23 point game. Boban Marjanovic tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds, while rising star Luka Doncic added 14 points and six assists for the winning squad. LeBron James of the Lakers had 12 points and five assists with limited minutes. Anthony Davis added 12 points and Quinn Cook notched 13 points.

Phoenix Suns 101, Utah Jazz 88

The Phoenix Suns came out victorious the Utah Jazz with Mikal Bridges leading the way with 14 points and five rebounds for the Suns. Dario Saric added 12 points and six rebounds, while rising star Devin Booker added 13 points. Deandre Ayton also poured in 13 points and eight rebounds. For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell had 17 points and four assists while Mike Conley added 12 points. Jordan Clarkson also scored 14 points and big man Rudy Gobert had five points and six rebounds.