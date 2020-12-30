Red Wings release 2020-21 training camp roster

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 10: Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on January 10, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings will start their 2020-21 training camp on Jan. 1.

This year’s camp will be held at the team’s training facility in Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings have 40 players participating in this camp -- 23 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders.

Teams are allowed to have up to 36 skaters and however many goalies they want to participate in the camp, which will run through Jan. 11. Rosters will be trimmed to 23 but have up to six more players on the taxi squad this season.

The NHL season will get going Jan. 13. The Red Wings will play their first game Jan. 14 when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here’s the full Detroit training camp roster:

There are a couple notable names missing from this list due to the pandemic: Lucas Raymond (4th overall pick in 2020) and Mortiz Seider (6th overall pick in 2019). Raymond and Seider will remain with their pro teams in Sweden at least until that season has expired.

I think if it were any other year, these two could have attended camp. But then again, they wouldn’t have gotten the extra time to play in the Swedish league.

Meanwhile, right now Raymond is competing with Team Sweden at the World Junior Championship in Canada. Seider opted not to travel to North America for the tournament.

Goalie Pat Nagle is attending camp on a professional tryout. The 33-year-old Michigan native played 20 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapid Griffins this past season, posting a 9-8-1 record and .920 save percentage.

Let’s pretend the Red Wings were set to play this evening. The lineup could look something like this:

Forwards:

Line 1 -- LW Tyler Bertuzzi | C Dylan Larkin | RW Anthony Mantha

Line 2 -- LW Robby Fabbri | C Vladislav Namestnikov | RW Filip Zadina

Line 3 -- LW Sam Gagner | C Valtteri Filppula | RW Bobby Ryan

Line 4 -- LW Darren Helm | C Luke Glendening | RW Adam Erne

Defense:

D1 -- Dan DeKeyser | Filip Hronek

D2 -- Patrik Nemeth | Jon Merrill

D3 -- Marc Staal | Troy Stretcher

Note: Your guess is as good as mine at what exactly these pairings will look like. I think we’ll see what kind of chemistry can be developed among the newcomers.

Goalies:

Thomas Greiss

Jonathan Bernier

