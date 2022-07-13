74º

NHL Free Agency: Red Wings sign ex-Blues winger David Perron

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

St. Louis Blues' David Perron celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, May 23, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed former St. Louis Blues winger David Perron to a two-year deal, the team announced.

The deal is worth $4.7 million per year, the team reported.

Perron, 34, had multiple stints with the Blues, playing in 67 games last season, scoring 27 goals and 30 assists, tied for the third most goals on the team last season. He was part of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup win.

Steve Yzerman has been busy to start NHL free agency, which opened at noon on Wednesday, with multiple signings, including signing Andrew Copp to a five-year deal, Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal, Olli Maatta to a one-year deal, Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal, and David Perron to a two-year deal.

