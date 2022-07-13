NHL Free Agency: Red Wings sign ex-Blues winger David Perron

The Detroit Red Wings have signed former St. Louis Blues winger David Perron to a two-year deal, the team announced.
The deal is worth $4.7 million per year, the team reported.
Perron, 34, had multiple stints with the Blues, playing in 67 games last season, scoring 27 goals and 30 assists, tied for the third most goals on the team last season. He was part of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup win.
Steve Yzerman has been busy to start NHL free agency, which opened at noon on Wednesday, with multiple signings, including signing Andrew Copp to a five-year deal, Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal, Olli Maatta to a one-year deal, Dominik Kubalik to a two-year deal, and David Perron to a two-year deal.
