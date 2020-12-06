34ºF

Local Sports

Detroit Lions defeat Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

Final score 34 to 30

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Barkevious Mingo #50 of the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field on December 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
DETROIT – The Detroit Lions defeated the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field.

It was the first game the Lions played since Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn were removed as head coach and general manager. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was named interim head coach. The general manager position, as of Dec. 6, is still vacant.

Dozens of Michigan lawmakers have urged team-owner Sheila Ford Hamp to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and Dearborn-native Robert Saleh.

The Detroit Lions will next play the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field Dec. 13.

