Detroit Lions defeat Chicago Bears at Soldier Field

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions defeated the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field.

It was the first game the Lions played since Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn were removed as head coach and general manager. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was named interim head coach. The general manager position, as of Dec. 6, is still vacant.

Dozens of Michigan lawmakers have urged team-owner Sheila Ford Hamp to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and Dearborn-native Robert Saleh.

READ: 4 candidates for next Detroit Lions head coach

The Detroit Lions will next play the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field Dec. 13.