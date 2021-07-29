Red Wings bring back defenseman Dan Renouf on one-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed lefthanded defenseman Dan Renouf to a one-year contract.
Renouf, 27, was first part of the Red Wings organization between 2015-2018. He played parts of three seasons with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and just one game with the Red Wings in 2016-17. Renouf was part of the Griffins team that won the Calder Cup in 2017.
He then signed with the Carolina Hurricanes for year and played the entire 2018-19 season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers -- 24 points in 74 games and 121 penalty minutes. Then he inked a two-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche that expired at the end of the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 18 games with the Avalanche this past season, tallying 3 assists.
Renouf was undrafted out of the University of Maine when he first signed with Detroit back in 2015. Overall, he’s only appeared in 19 NHL games.
He joins a Red Wings defensive group that now includes Nick Leddy, Danny DeKeyser, Marc Staal, Troy Stecher, Jordan Oesterle and Gustav Lindstrom.
He’ll be considered a depth d-man who likely rejoins the Griffins. Time will tell. He brings some size at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds.
NHL free agency opened at noon Wednesday, July 28.