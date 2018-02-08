A message from Michigan Olympian Kyle Mack's sister in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG - The 14-hour flight went pretty smoothly.

We got fed a bunch of delicious Korean food throughout the flight such as a Bi Bim Bop! Upon arrival around 4 p.m. we took a taxi to our hotel, which was about an hour ride.

Riding into the city went pretty smoothly, but once getting to the city people drive insane! Bumper-to-bumper traffic with squeezing into small spaces, lots of honking, and people everywhere! (Kind of made me car sick not going to lie).

A friend of ours from California set us up with a Korean local -- Nam Sue -- who took us to a local Korean BBQ place for dinner! The food was unreal. Lots of different meats, grilled right in front of you. You can make lettuce wraps with the meats and all sorts of ingredients that were laid on the table. They use lots and lots of garlic in everything, from grilled garlic whole to garlic spinach leaves. Even though it doesn't leave you with the best smelling breath, it was absolutely delicious!

Here are some pictures from dinner (below) and walking to the restaurant downtown (above). It's like New York City with all the lights and people -- just a different language (:

Keep you posted!

