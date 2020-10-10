Tow truck driver rushed to hospital after single-car crash in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The driver of a tow truck was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after colliding with the eastbound I-94 bridge in Allen Park, according to officials.

Michigan State Police say at about 5:35 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving southbound on Southfield Freeway. The driver reportedly ran off the road way through the intersection of M-39 and Van Born Road, up the embankment, over a concrete barrier and onto the ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound M-39 before coming to a rest after colliding with the eastbound I-94 bridge.

Officials say the driver was trapped in the vehicle and was removed by the fire department. He was then rushed to a hospital and listed in serious, but stable, condition.

The westbound I-94 ramp to southbound Southfield Freeway was initially closed for repairs but has been reopened.

