Weekend freeway shootings in Metro Detroit bring total to 19 since June

Since June, Metro Detroit freeways have continued to see an upward trend in shootings.

Two freeway shootings took place in Metro Detroit over the weekend, bringing the total number since June to 19.

The most recent freeway shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of I-94 and I-75.

The victim said they were driving westbound on I-94 when they passed a gold or tan car -- possibly an Oldsmobile. The driver says they saw someone in the backseat of the car lay down, which concerned him.

As he passed the car on the I-75 overpass, the gunman reportedly fired several shots at the victim’s van.

Unhurt, the victim drove to the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct across town. Officials said they are unsure why the driver traveled so far before seeking assistance.

Michigan State Police shut down the major highways for several hours just before morning rush hour for investigation. Troopers combed the side of the freeway in search of evidence from the shooting.

Sunday’s freeway shooting came just one day after another shooting in Southfield that investigators say was a product of road rage. Police are seeking a black Maserati believed to be involved in the shooting.

Michigan State Police say they don’t know why there have been so many of these shootings this year, but want drivers to think twice before driving aggressively.

More News