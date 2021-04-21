Traffic

Multiple-car crash closes EB I-94 ramp to WB I-696 in Roseville

Wet, freezing weather affect traffic conditions Wednesday

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Several cars are involved in yet another multiple-vehicle crash in Roseville on Wednesday morning.

About 14 cars are believed to be involved in a crash on the eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound I-696 on Wednesday. Road conditions are currently slick across Metro Detroit amid wet and freezing weather.

Officials have not yet released specific details about the incident or any potential injuries. Another crash occurred Wednesday morning on the eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94.

The ramps are closed as of Wednesday morning for cleanup and investigation.

You can check traffic conditions across the area here.

