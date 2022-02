The scene of a semi truck rollover on eastbound I-94 in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2022.

DETROIT – Eastbound I-94 was shut down Tuesday at Conner Street in Detroit when a semi truck rolled over onto its side.

The crash happened before 10 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 15) in the eastbound lanes. It also affected the left lane of westbound traffic.

Nobody was injured, according to Michigan State Police.

Drivers are asked to detour using northbound Conner Road to eastbound Harper Avenue.

Here’s aerial video of the crash scene: