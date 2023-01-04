NB I-75 reopens in Oakland County after 4-vehicle crash causes fuel tanker to leak

NB I-75 closes Tuesday, Jan. 3, for cleaning after 4-vehicle crash causes fuel tanker to leak across freeway.

A four-vehicle crash involving a diesel tanker truck that closed I-75 in Oakland County on Tuesday has been cleared as of Wednesday morning.

The northbound lanes of I-75 in the area of 9 Mile Road in Hazel Park reopened early Wednesday after closing Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to a multiple-vehicle crash that caused a fuel tanker to leak onto the freeway. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. and closed all northbound lanes on the freeway.

According to officials, the crash was triggered when the driver of a pickup truck improperly changed lanes amid heavy rush hour traffic. The lane change resulted in a four-vehicle crash that included a diesel tanker and another vehicle that was hauling bricks.

The fuel tanker was reportedly struck on a connection near the main hose, causing it to leak fuel onto the freeway, spanning about 200 yards. The vehicle containing bricks also spilled its cargo, with the bricks spreading out across the lanes.

The freeway was closed for cleaning all Tuesday evening until about 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Only minor injuries were reported from the crash, officials said.

