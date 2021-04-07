Metro Detroit weather: Warm, bright Wednesday before rain sets in

Tuesday’s high of 78 degrees came within shouting distance of our record high of 83 degrees, and we’ll get even closer today!

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies Wednesday, with a high around 80 degrees. Wednesday’s record high is also 83 degrees, so it’ll be interesting to see if we manage to squeeze any extra warmth out of the afternoon and tie that record.

Wind from the south will move back to the southeast during the afternoon, so some of us on the eastside near the big lakes could end up being cooler.

Wednesday’s sunset is at 8:06 p.m.

It will be partly cloudy and mild Wednesday night. One high resolution computer model tries to bring a scattered shower or two into our western area this evening -- west of US-23. But I haven’t seen any other model showing this so, right now, I’ll go with a dry evening. Lows will be in the mid 50s, which is our average high for this time of year! Southeast winds will move at 3 to 6 mph.

End of the week rain

It will be partly cloudy to start on Thursday, then will become cloudy with some showers and possible thunderstorms moving in by mid to late afternoon. Highs should reach the mid 70s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

It’ll be mostly cloudy on Friday, with a few showers possible. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

It becomes partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 50 degrees.

Weekend outlook

It still appears that we’ll get at least partial sunshine for the first half of the day Saturday, but clouds will increase and most of Wednesday’s computer models now suggest a rain chance developing as early as mid to late afternoon. However, the one model that disagrees and holds off the rain until Saturday evening is the normally-trusted European model, so I’m not confident yet about the rain’s timing. Give me another day to see if the models come into any agreement…I’ll update you Thursday.

Saturday highs should still be on the mild side, and generally in the low 70s.

Rain is likely Saturday night, with showers likely lingering into Sunday -- although I think there will be some dry parts of the day Sunday, too. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 40s, and highs Sunday will cool off into the low 60s.

