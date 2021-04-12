Metro Detroit weather: Still dealing with more raindrops

The anticipated deep upper level low pressure area did exactly what it was expected to do, and currently sits right on the state line. This is bringing in a feed of moisture all the way from the Atlantic, which will manifest itself in the form of showers throughout the day (while a steady rain is falling across most of Sanilac County early this morning, even that should transition to showers). It won’t rain continuously today, but the potential is there all day long across southeast Michigan. And by the way, since that upper low is south of most of us, the rain will be coming in from the east!

Highs will reach the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:12 p.m. The holy month of Ramadan begins this evening and, for all observing, I want you to know that my daily weather article always has the day’s sunrise and sunset, so you’ll know the timing for your fast. I wish you a Ramadan Mubarak!

Showers end Monday night, with partly cloudy skies developing later on. Lows in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, and it’ll be a little milder ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Note: half of my high-resolution computer models try to generate a few late afternoon showers, while the other half don’t. If you have outdoor plans after 3:00 p.m., I suggest checking our app’s live radar to stay ahead of the weather…IF there is any, of course.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Wednesday and Thursday, as another deep upper level low slides right over us. Highs both days in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

The upper low should be far enough east of us on Friday to dry us out, with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weather pattern for this weekend is far from clear-cut, but right now it appears that we’ll be dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Sunday potentially may also remain dry (although there’s more uncertainty about that than on Saturday), with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).