Kim Adams: Tracking rain, snow across Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

Hey everyone!

I’m all settled into the weather center after finishing the 6 p.m. newscast. I just ordered soup and plan on a cozy night watching snow on Exact Track 4D radar. Hopefully, you’re at home for the night, but if you do need to travel, here’s what you can expect.

Let’s start in Wayne County, where most of what is falling at 7 p.m. is just light rain. This includes the city of Detroit as well as the downriver area.

The east side of Monroe County, closest to Lake Erie, is also seeing just rain.

I expect this to continue until after 10 p.m, when we will likely see a changeover to all snow. But very light amounts, and most will melt after hitting the warm ground.

Light snow is expected overnight in Livingston county, adding up to about an inch or two.

In Oakland and Macomb Counties, if you live north of M-59, you’ll likely see the snow total up overnight to about 1-2 inches. South of M-59 is expected an inch or less.

Temps are at or slightly above 32 degrees right now.

A winter weather advisory is up until midnight tomorrow night for the thumb, including Huron, Sanilac and Tuscola Counties, as those areas could get 2-4 inches before tomorrow evening.

Regarding your morning commute, if you live far west and north of the city of Detroit, you could have a little snow on the road tomorrow morning. But most, if not all, of the snow showers will be done.

I don’t foresee huge problems for the commute as it is not much snow and the ground is still warm. However, I highly recommend getting up a little earlier than normal and tuning in to watch Brandon Roux and the Local 4 news team morning show from 4:40-7 a.m.

Read more: Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.