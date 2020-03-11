University of Toledo cancels on-campus instruction through March 30 due to coronavirus concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo has canceled classes Monday and Tuesday and will have online-only instruction through March 30 due to coronavirus concerns, school officials said.

A state of emergency has been declared in Ohio, as three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

Toledo students are currently on spring break. Classes Monday (March 16) and Tuesday (March 17) have been canceled, as well, according to the university.

All courses will resume Wednesday (March 18), with remote delivery, school officials said.

On-campus instruction has been canceled through March 30. Faculty members are expected to contact students via email or blackboard to communicate how classes will continue.

Other school changes:

The university remains open, including the residence halls, libraries, recreation centers and dining halls, officials said. Researchers may continue working in their laboratories.

Students are encouraged to take preventative measures, however, including social distancing.

Toledo has suspended all domestic and international travel for the rest of the fiscal year, which runs through June 30. Essential travel must be approved in advance by employee supervisors and the president, provost or CFO.

All campus events with expected attendance of 100 or more people have been canceled through April 30, including the March 28 Preview Day and the State of the University Address scheduled for April 7.

