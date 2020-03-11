University of Toledo cancels on-campus instruction through March 30 due to coronavirus concerns
Academic courses resume March 18 with remote delivery, school officials say
TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo has canceled classes Monday and Tuesday and will have online-only instruction through March 30 due to coronavirus concerns, school officials said.
A state of emergency has been declared in Ohio, as three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.
Toledo students are currently on spring break. Classes Monday (March 16) and Tuesday (March 17) have been canceled, as well, according to the university.
All courses will resume Wednesday (March 18), with remote delivery, school officials said.
On-campus instruction has been canceled through March 30. Faculty members are expected to contact students via email or blackboard to communicate how classes will continue.
Other school changes:
- Michigan State University moves to online classes only due to coronavirus outbreak
- Michigan Tech suspends face-to-face instruction due to coronavirus outbreak
- Central Michigan University moves classes online amid coronavirus outbreak
The university remains open, including the residence halls, libraries, recreation centers and dining halls, officials said. Researchers may continue working in their laboratories.
Students are encouraged to take preventative measures, however, including social distancing.
Toledo has suspended all domestic and international travel for the rest of the fiscal year, which runs through June 30. Essential travel must be approved in advance by employee supervisors and the president, provost or CFO.
All campus events with expected attendance of 100 or more people have been canceled through April 30, including the March 28 Preview Day and the State of the University Address scheduled for April 7.
To learn more about coronavirus and how to give yourself the best chance to stay healthy, read Dr. Frank McGeorge’s answers to the questions below.
- Is it true that a person with the coronavirus is contagious two weeks before they feel sick?
- Can the flu shot or pneumonia vaccine prevent a coronavirus infection?
- Is it true that children haven’t been affected at the same rate as adults?
- Is it true that coronavirus sickens people for 10 to 15 days?
- Is it true that warmer weather will naturally stop the spread of coronavirus?
- Will spraying streets and buildings with disinfectant be effective against coronavirus?
- Do masks help protect against coronavirus? How long can it live on surfaces?
- Have people recovered from coronavirus? Are we relying too much on hand sanitizer?
- Can coronavirus spread to pets? Are you immune after you’ve been infected?
- Is coronavirus spread by insects?
- Should people at higher risk because of age or other medical problems take different precautions?
- Is it safe to travel? Should you stock up on water?
- How do you know if you have COVID-19 or the flu? Can zinc treat the virus?
- Can you get coronavirus from handling money?
- Can store workers contaminate food with coronavirus? Are children affected more than we thought?
- Can you get coronavirus from a toilet seat? How long does it take to receive test results?
- Can coronavirus cause patients to develop severe diseases? Does asthma increase that risk?
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.