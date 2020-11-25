Nightside Report Nov. 24, 2020: Mother pleads for help in finding missing daughter; Details on COVID-19 vaccine timeline

DETROIT – It’s been 23 days since 15-year-old Gloria Alvarado disappeared from her home in Taylor.

The story has made national news and her family is begging the community for help.

Metro Detroit weather: Wet wintry mix could impact evening commutes

We’re into a wet pattern that will take us to breakfast on Thanksgiving morning. But the holiday and weekend ahead look much better.

We’re learning more about how quickly the coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out. Plans are already underway right here in Michigan. On Tuesday morning, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spent about an hour discussing vaccine preparations with physicians and other key people.

On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that her office started an investigation into threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

A statement released by Nessel’s office today on the investigation read, “We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

