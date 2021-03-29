photo
Meijer, Blue Cross hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Ypsilanti on March 30

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Meijer Pharmacy is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete, HOPE Clinic, United Way and local churches and pastors to administer an anticipated 1,170 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, March 30 at Meijer in Ypsilanti.

Second doses will be scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.

To register:

  • Text “HOPE” to 75049
  • Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0036 to register at the Meijer Pharmacy on Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti (3825 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197)
  • Register by phone by calling 2-1-1 and hold for an operator

Clinic details:

  • Eligible individuals meeting state criteria 50 years and older and those 16-49 with a pre-existing health condition
  • All appointments are scheduled; no walk-ins
  • Plan to arrive exactly at your scheduled time
  • Bring and wear a face mask at all times at the clinic
  • Transportation can be provided from Second Baptist Church Opportunities

