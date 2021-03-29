Meijer, Blue Cross hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Ypsilanti on March 30

Meijer Pharmacy is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete, HOPE Clinic, United Way and local churches and pastors to administer an anticipated 1,170 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, March 30 at Meijer in Ypsilanti.
Second doses will be scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.
To register:
- Text “HOPE” to 75049
- Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0036 to register at the Meijer Pharmacy on Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti (3825 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197)
- Register by phone by calling 2-1-1 and hold for an operator
Clinic details:
- Eligible individuals meeting state criteria 50 years and older and those 16-49 with a pre-existing health condition
- All appointments are scheduled; no walk-ins
- Plan to arrive exactly at your scheduled time
- Bring and wear a face mask at all times at the clinic
- Transportation can be provided from Second Baptist Church Opportunities
