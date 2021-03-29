Meijer, Blue Cross hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Ypsilanti on March 30

Meijer begins COVID vaccinations at some pharmacies in Wayne County

Meijer Pharmacy is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete, HOPE Clinic, United Way and local churches and pastors to administer an anticipated 1,170 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, March 30 at Meijer in Ypsilanti.

Second doses will be scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.

To register:

Text “HOPE” to 75049

Meijer Pharmacy on Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti (3825 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197) Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0036 to register at the(3825 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197)

Register by phone by calling 2-1-1 and hold for an operator

Clinic details:

Eligible individuals meeting state criteria 50 years and older and those 16-49 with a pre-existing health condition

All appointments are scheduled; no walk-ins

Plan to arrive exactly at your scheduled time

Bring and wear a face mask at all times at the clinic

Transportation can be provided from Second Baptist Church Opportunities

