Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know June 14, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 892,131 as of Saturday, including 19,540 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 198 new cases and 53 additional deaths, of which 50 deaths were identified during a review of records. On Friday, the state announced a total of 318 new cases and eight additional deaths.

The state reported a total of 852,204 recoveries from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Michigan officials no longer provide COVID data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just below 2% as of Saturday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 255 on Saturday. The 7-day death average was 31 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,400 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 60% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 51.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.4 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 599,700 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 2.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 308 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 175 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.8 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars were lifted on June 1, the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office outlined a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan in May, which included the end of the curfew requirement for restaurants and bars, starting June 1.

Previously, all bars and restaurants were required to stop offering indoor dining by 11 p.m. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services initially implemented a 10 p.m. curfew in November.

Additionally, restaurants don’t have to limit individual table capacity, which was at a maximum of 6 people per table.

“So June 1, and then July 1 -- those are the two steps,” Whitmer said. “We’ve collapsed the Vacc To Normal (plan) because it became very clear that it was important for us to give people sure dates and confidence that we can be safe doing this. So that’s why we’ve reconfigured the plan.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about the steps and rules residents will have to follow as they return to in-person work across the state.

On May 10, Michigan surpassed the milestone of 55% of people ages 16 and up receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, in-person work was set to resume two weeks later: on May 24.

Whitmer spoke from a Grand Rapids business Monday to outline MIOSHA’s rules for returning to the workplace.

“Back in October 2020, MIOSHA issued emergency COVID rules, laying out specific mitigation measures, helping businesses keep patrons and their workplace safe,” Whitmer said. “These emergency rules had an expiration date of October 2021, meaning they would expire automatically unless formalized into permanent rules.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially revealed Michigan’s new schedule for eliminating COVID restrictions and returning to normal.

Last month, the governor’s office hinted that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would update its pandemic order after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention made changes to its recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

Less than 24 hours later, Whitmer held a COVID briefing and announced a revised MI Vacc To Normal plan as cases decline and the number of vaccinated residents rises.

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order took effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since June 1:

June 1 -- 288 new cases

June 2 -- 420 new cases

June 3 -- 510 new cases

June 4 -- 446 new cases

June 5 -- 388 new cases

June 6 -- 210 new cases

June 7 -- 209 new cases

June 8 -- 293 new cases

June 9 -- 257 new cases

June 10 -- 301 new cases

June 11 -- 318 new cases

June 12 -- 198 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since June 1:

June 1 -- 5 new deaths

June 2 -- 33 new deaths

June 3 -- 57 new deaths

June 4 -- 27 new deaths

June 5 -- 72 new deaths (66 from vital records)

June 6 -- 5 new deaths

June 7 -- 6 new deaths

June 8 -- 56 new deaths (37 from vital records)

June 9 -- 7 new deaths

June 10 -- 40 new deaths (28 from vital records)

June 11 -- 8 new deaths

June 12 -- 53 new deaths (50 from vital records)

