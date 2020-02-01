ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

DETROIT – New dashcam video shows an alleged “super drunk” Michigan state Rep. Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) crashing into an I-75 guardrail and failing sobriety tests in Auburn Hills -- even though she said she was driving to Ann Arbor from Detroit, according to authorities. Auburn Hills police were called at 11:18 p.m. Dec. 26 to the area of northbound I-75 and M-59 for reports of a possible drunken driver, officials said.

A Southfield family that was kicked off a flight last year after complaints from passengers about body odor is suing American Airlines. The Adler family said they were returning to Michigan from a vacation in Miami in January 2019 when they were removed from their flight.

Two robbers have been arrested after they targeted a Livonia woman at gunpoint in her driveway, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood near Plymouth and Merriman roads, according to authorities. Officials said the woman had just gotten home from Target when two men put a gun in her face, made her take off her coat to see if she had any money and then put her appliances in her van.

Someone trying to break into an apartment on Detroit’s west side early Friday and left with a gunshot wound. Police said a 20-year-old man tried to break into a woman’s apartment in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive at about 12:30 a.m. That 33-year-old woman shot him.

The legal battle for a Detroit activist who was convicted of a felony when she pointed an unloaded gun at a driver who rammed her car is finally over after two years, officials said. In 2017, Siwatu-Salama Ra was involved in an altercation with another woman and pointed an unloaded firearm in what she called self-defense.

Two people died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in River Rouge. The triple shooting has left police searching for answers. Police say the shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Thursday night at a home on Beechwood Street. A River Rouge police officer on patrol in the area was flagged down by a 44-year-old man.

