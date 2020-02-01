32ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 31, 2020 at 8:26 p.m. (WDIV)

Video shows ‘super drunk’ Rep. Rebekah Warren hitting guardrail, failing sobriety tests, police say

DETROIT – New dashcam video shows an alleged “super drunk” Michigan state Rep. Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) crashing into an I-75 guardrail and failing sobriety tests in Auburn Hills -- even though she said she was driving to Ann Arbor from Detroit, according to authorities. Auburn Hills police were called at 11:18 p.m. Dec. 26 to the area of northbound I-75 and M-59 for reports of a possible drunken driver, officials said.

  • The Senate rejected the idea of witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Friday. Click here to read more.
  • The Quicken Loans Winter Blast returns to Downtown Detroit next weekend. Click here to read more.
  • Test results released Friday show that drinking water in Madison Heights is not contaminated. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit police said nine people who were involved with celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve have been arrested. Click here to read more.

Family sues American Airlines

A Southfield family that was kicked off a flight last year after complaints from passengers about body odor is suing American Airlines. The Adler family said they were returning to Michigan from a vacation in Miami in January 2019 when they were removed from their flight.

Attempted robbery

Two robbers have been arrested after they targeted a Livonia woman at gunpoint in her driveway, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood near Plymouth and Merriman roads, according to authorities. Officials said the woman had just gotten home from Target when two men put a gun in her face, made her take off her coat to see if she had any money and then put her appliances in her van.

Woman shoots break-in suspect

Someone trying to break into an apartment on Detroit’s west side early Friday and left with a gunshot wound. Police said a 20-year-old man tried to break into a woman’s apartment in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive at about 12:30 a.m. That 33-year-old woman shot him.

Activist won’t be retried

The legal battle for a Detroit activist who was convicted of a felony when she pointed an unloaded gun at a driver who rammed her car is finally over after two years, officials said. In 2017, Siwatu-Salama Ra was involved in an altercation with another woman and pointed an unloaded firearm in what she called self-defense.

River Rouge shooting

Two people died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in River Rouge. The triple shooting has left police searching for answers. Police say the shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Thursday night at a home on Beechwood Street. A River Rouge police officer on patrol in the area was flagged down by a 44-year-old man.

