34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Feb. 9, 2020 at 8:12 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Feb. 9, 2020 at 8:12 p.m. (WDIV)

Here is Detroit’s response to environmental policy demands along river

DETROIT – The city of Detroit issued 401 violations that carry $162,895 in fines to five properties along the Detroit River.

The city conducted 152 inspections of riverfront companies in a three-week period.

Metro Detroit weather: Snowy, chilly Sunday evening

Snow continues to fall Sunday evening with steady temperatures in the low and middle 30s. By dinner time many untreated spots will be more difficult to navigate with some minor snow accumulations, mainly less than an inch.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Pontiac teen Denairio Phelps is only a 13-year-old middle school student, but he has people all around the country hooked on his hot sauce. Click here to read more.
  • Saline holds open forum after racist comments made by students, parent. Click here to read more.
  • The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Metro Detroit and other areas in Michigan. Click here to read more.
  • General Motors is recalling thousands of trucks for a second time because an initial fix did not work. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 -- Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: