ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
Here is Detroit’s response to environmental policy demands along river
DETROIT – The city of Detroit issued 401 violations that carry $162,895 in fines to five properties along the Detroit River.
The city conducted 152 inspections of riverfront companies in a three-week period.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Snowy, chilly Sunday evening
Snow continues to fall Sunday evening with steady temperatures in the low and middle 30s. By dinner time many untreated spots will be more difficult to navigate with some minor snow accumulations, mainly less than an inch.
4 Fast Facts
- Pontiac teen Denairio Phelps is only a 13-year-old middle school student, but he has people all around the country hooked on his hot sauce. Click here to read more.
- Saline holds open forum after racist comments made by students, parent. Click here to read more.
- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Metro Detroit and other areas in Michigan. Click here to read more.
- General Motors is recalling thousands of trucks for a second time because an initial fix did not work. Click here to read more.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 -- Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.