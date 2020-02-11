ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

DETROIT – Just a few days ago Local 4 told you about a Sterling Heights native stuck on board the Diamond Princess. At that time 20 people on the ship tested positive for the virus. Today the ship has 135 cases even with passengers confined to their rooms. And that’s not the only ship going through similar problems.

A documentary from Vice showcasing illegal car meetups and stunt driving on Detroit streets garnered hundreds of thousands of views in a matter of days. The 13-minute long video features drivers blocking busy intersections to drift and do donuts and burnouts. It comes after two viral videos showed traffic stopped on Lodge Freeway and I-94 while drivers did donuts in the middle of the roadway last year.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox is on administrative leave with pay and there has been little information released about the situation.

The administration will only call it a personnel matter. The chairwoman of the new Ann Arbor Independent Community Police Oversite Commission, Dr. Lisa Jackson, was able to share some information.

Wayne County Judge David Parrott was on the other side of the bench Monday, facing charges of domestic violence and assault and battery.

Parrott, 59, usually handles cases like the one he’s charged in at 34th District Court in Romulus. Prosecutors said he was involved in an incident this weekend with a live-in partner.

Parents are coming forward, saying they reported red flags years ago about a Wyandotte hockey mom who allegedly embezzled at least $30,000 from the organization. Rikki Ellen Varieur, 38, is facing five embezzlement charges.

“Rikki was the manager and there was no financial statements. I kept asking, ‘Where’s the money? Where’s it going?’ like any parent should, and we never received any statements, and it was just a lot of red flags,” Shelley Moore said.

The Augusta Township supervisor and his wife pleaded guilty after officials removed 71 animals -- cats, dogs, chickens, peacocks and exotic birds -- from “neglectful conditions" at their home, authorities said.

Supervisor Brian Shelby pleaded guilty to seven counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. His wife, Tammy Shelby, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, officials said.

An Ann Arbor man has been arrested for shooting someone in the face at an apartment complex near Briarwood Mall, police said.

Justin Anthony Heinze, 28, is accused of firing the shot at 9:37 p.m. Friday at the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in the 600 block of Hidden Valley Club Drive, according to authorities.

