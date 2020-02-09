ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Western Michigan University student stuck in China during coronavirus outbreak
DETROIT – A student with Western Michigan University traveled to China to study is now stranded there while the country works to contain the virus.
“Shortly after I arrived here, I heard about the virus and after that they blocked off the roads," Tullett said. "I guess I’m going to be stuck here for the month of February.”
Metro Detroit weather: Snowflakes diminish Saturday evening, re-emerge Sunday
Saturday evening will be cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low 20s. Remember to bundle up before going to the Quicken Loans Winter Blast in downtown Detroit or any other activity.
4 Fast Facts
- The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has had any incidents with Adrian Ansah-Asante. Click here to read more.
- Police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting that has left the music community mourning. Click here to read more.
- The area surrounding the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in Ann Arbor was shutdown overnight after reports of a barricaded gunman. Click here to read more.
- A Thai soldier has killed at least 20 people in a shooting spree, authorities say. Click here to read more.
