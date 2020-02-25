ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

DETROIT – A massive search for a man police called a serial murder suspect ended with that man shooting himself in the head, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Kenyel Brown is in critical condition.

Brown is connected to at least six homicides, one nonfatal shooting and two carjackings in Metro Detroit. Three of the shootings were in River Rouge, two were in Detroit and one was in Highland Park.

A student died after he was found unresponsive Monday in the swimming pool at Mumford High School in Detroit. Officials said the student was submerged in the pool at the school on the west side just after noon.

Four of the seven players charged in connection with the Warren De La Salle football hazing case made their first appearances in court Monday. Galiko Lovelace, Michael Young, Sean Bonery and Ricky Pearson were on video in court for arraignment. A fifth player will be charged as an adult, and the other two will be charged as minors.

Investigators believe a 38-year-old man installed motion-activated cameras in three rooms at a Shelby Township tanning salon, and those cameras were there since Christmas. Brian Maciborski is charged with three counts of eavesdropping and one count of possession of analogues in connection with the cameras found at Chili Pepper’s Tanning.

The flames that ripped through an apartment building in Midtown Detroit were caused by a marijuana grow operation in a unit that was supposed to be vacant, fire officials said. The fire was reported Monday morning at the Brainard Apartments on Brainard Street near Second Avenue.

Detroit officials are putting out the call for any and all possible business partners for a new redevelopment project involving Historic Fort Wayne along the riverfront. City officials want people to think about Historic Fort Wayne with other possibilities in mind, such as the riverfront and the new bridge.

