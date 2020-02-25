ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
Search for Metro Detroit serial murder suspect comes to violent end: What we know
DETROIT – A massive search for a man police called a serial murder suspect ended with that man shooting himself in the head, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Kenyel Brown is in critical condition.
Brown is connected to at least six homicides, one nonfatal shooting and two carjackings in Metro Detroit. Three of the shootings were in River Rouge, two were in Detroit and one was in Highland Park.
- A new invention helps kill germs on a commonly shared item that can be incredibly dirty -- a pen. Click here to read more.
- Detroit Red Wing general manager Steve Yzerman held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the future of the franchise after a busy trade deadline day. Click here to read more.
- Concern over the coronavirus is now shifting to new countries and sending stocks tumbling. Click here to read more.
- Investigators believe personal information put in a obituary was enough for high-tech thieves to get cash from a grieving family. Click here to read more.
Mumford High School drowning
A student died after he was found unresponsive Monday in the swimming pool at Mumford High School in Detroit. Officials said the student was submerged in the pool at the school on the west side just after noon.
Warren De La Salle football hazing
Four of the seven players charged in connection with the Warren De La Salle football hazing case made their first appearances in court Monday. Galiko Lovelace, Michael Young, Sean Bonery and Ricky Pearson were on video in court for arraignment. A fifth player will be charged as an adult, and the other two will be charged as minors.
Hidden cameras at tanning salon
Investigators believe a 38-year-old man installed motion-activated cameras in three rooms at a Shelby Township tanning salon, and those cameras were there since Christmas. Brian Maciborski is charged with three counts of eavesdropping and one count of possession of analogues in connection with the cameras found at Chili Pepper’s Tanning.
Marijuana grow op fire
The flames that ripped through an apartment building in Midtown Detroit were caused by a marijuana grow operation in a unit that was supposed to be vacant, fire officials said. The fire was reported Monday morning at the Brainard Apartments on Brainard Street near Second Avenue.
Historic Fort Wayne
Detroit officials are putting out the call for any and all possible business partners for a new redevelopment project involving Historic Fort Wayne along the riverfront. City officials want people to think about Historic Fort Wayne with other possibilities in mind, such as the riverfront and the new bridge.
