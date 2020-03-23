34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March 22, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 22, 2020 at 7:22 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 22, 2020 at 7:22 p.m. (WDIV)

Washtenaw County officials announce 9th COVID-19 death in Michigan

DETROIT – Health officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Sunday the county’s first coronavirus-related death.

Officials said the victim was an older man with underlying health conditions.

Total cases in Michigan are at 1,041.

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday afternoon, snow and rain arrive tonight

Clouds gather as we head toward sunset, and it remains chilly. Colder overnight with a new storm system bringing snow and rain. It become slipperier closer to and after midnight. Light snow and rain will fall overnight and Monday morning. Temps travel well above freezing as early as Monday afternoon.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: