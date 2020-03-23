ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March 22, 2020

Washtenaw County officials announce 9th COVID-19 death in Michigan

DETROIT – Health officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Sunday the county’s first coronavirus-related death.

Officials said the victim was an older man with underlying health conditions.

Total cases in Michigan are at 1,041.

