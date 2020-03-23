ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March 22, 2020
Washtenaw County officials announce 9th COVID-19 death in Michigan
DETROIT – Health officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Sunday the county’s first coronavirus-related death.
Officials said the victim was an older man with underlying health conditions.
Total cases in Michigan are at 1,041.
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday afternoon, snow and rain arrive tonight
Clouds gather as we head toward sunset, and it remains chilly. Colder overnight with a new storm system bringing snow and rain. It become slipperier closer to and after midnight. Light snow and rain will fall overnight and Monday morning. Temps travel well above freezing as early as Monday afternoon.
- IOC considers postponing 2020 Olympic Games amid COVID-19 outbreak. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Chamber of Commerce discourages statewide stay-at-home order. Click here to read more.
- Rand Paul is first senator to report positive test for virus. Click here to read more.
- University of Michigan Hospital collects donations to support coronavirus response effort. Click here to read more.
