ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 23, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Monday to fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Effective at 12:01 am on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, for at least the next three weeks, individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Many people are looking at the chores they do every day -- getting the mail, taking out the trash, doing laundry -- and wondering if they need to take extra precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has some advice on handling these tasks safely.

A company that usually supplies casinos and restaurants is offering groceries to the public due to closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Atlas Wholesale Food is opening its inventory to residents to place pickup or deliver orders.

Fear and worry about coronavirus and its spread is taking a toll on many people. The stress from it can affect eating and sleeping patterns, worsen existing conditions or lead to higher use of substances like drugs and alcohol. Mental health experts said taking care of yourself and loved ones can help you cope with the stress.

During the coronavirus crisis, there are many people going above and beyond to help people in need. They’re the true unsung heroes. A group of veterans has come together to form a group called Downriver For Veterans. They’re no longer in uniform or the military service, but they’re still serving.

Health care workers and first responders are experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Monday that the company will make more than 1 million face masks, which will be donated to police, EMTs, firefighters, and hospital and clinic workers.

Even with Michigan now officially under a stay-at-home order, residents are still allowed to go to the grocery store. But to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, many people are turning to home delivery for their groceries, and the system is getting overwhelmed. If you were hoping to make your order on your phone and have your groceries delivered, you might be out of luck, because the people who do the shipping are finding the shelves bare.

Under Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s most recent Executive Order, only people deemed essential are allowed to work during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Because more people will be at home under this order, daycares are dealing with parents not needing the service for the time being.

A Michigan doctor who has tested positive for coronavirus is offering insight into what it’s like and sharing an important tip for fighting the spread. Dr. Mark Pankonin is a gastroenterologist in Saginaw. He took a ski trip to Utah with his girlfriend and some friends a few weeks ago.

Read More

Sunday, March 22, 2020 --