ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, March. 21, 2020

Michigan health officials announce 7th COVID-19 related death

DETROIT – Health officials recorded the state’s fifth, sixth and seventh coronavirus deaths Saturday.

Two victims are 90-year-old women -- one in Detroit and the other in Oakland County, the other is a man in his 70s in Grand Rapids.

