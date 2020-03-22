28ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, March. 21, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 21, 2020 at 7:36 p.m. (WDIV)

Michigan health officials announce 7th COVID-19 related death

DETROIT – Health officials recorded the state’s fifth, sixth and seventh coronavirus deaths Saturday.

Two victims are 90-year-old women -- one in Detroit and the other in Oakland County, the other is a man in his 70s in Grand Rapids.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold with some clouds, Saturday evening

Saturday night will be much colder, again, under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services, and similar services have been ordered to close. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan reported more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Saturday (March 21) afternoon, pushing the state reported total to 787. Click here to read more.
  • Royal Oak Beaumont physician Dr. Patrick Wiater is under fire after sending a personal message that overly exaggerated health conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.
  • Eastern Market Corporation in Detroit is hosting a drive-thru bulk market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here to read more.

Friday, March 20, 2020 -- Sunday, March. 22, 2020

