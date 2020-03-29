46ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, March. 28, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 28, 2020 at 8:22 p.m.
2020 NAIAS cancelled as TCF Center becomes temporary hospital

DETROIT – Detroit’s 2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) has been cancelled as the TCF Center converts into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The auto show is expected to resume in June 2021.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Active weather night ahead

Rain and thunderstorms develop later this evening ahead of a warm front moving northward out of Ohio.

4 Fast Facts

  • Communities across Metro Detroit have been stepping up to show healthcare workers their appreciation, from donations to food drop offs to social media drives. Click here to read more.
  • Benched: Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill talks quarantine and the future of team (when life returns to normal). Click here to read more.
  • President Donald Trump approved Michigan’s disaster declaration Friday and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected. Click here to read more.
  • A 26-year-old man from Mt. Morris has been charged with three felonies after reportedly claiming to have COVID-19 and intentionally touching multiple shopping carts at a local grocery store amid the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.

Friday, March 27, 2020 --

