ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, March. 28, 2020

2020 NAIAS cancelled as TCF Center becomes temporary hospital

DETROIT – Detroit’s 2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) has been cancelled as the TCF Center converts into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The auto show is expected to resume in June 2021.

