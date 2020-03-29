ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, March. 28, 2020
2020 NAIAS cancelled as TCF Center becomes temporary hospital
DETROIT – Detroit’s 2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) has been cancelled as the TCF Center converts into a temporary hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The auto show is expected to resume in June 2021.
READ: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 4,658; Death toll rises to 111
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Active weather night ahead
Rain and thunderstorms develop later this evening ahead of a warm front moving northward out of Ohio.
4 Fast Facts
- Communities across Metro Detroit have been stepping up to show healthcare workers their appreciation, from donations to food drop offs to social media drives. Click here to read more.
- Benched: Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill talks quarantine and the future of team (when life returns to normal). Click here to read more.
- President Donald Trump approved Michigan’s disaster declaration Friday and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected. Click here to read more.
- A 26-year-old man from Mt. Morris has been charged with three felonies after reportedly claiming to have COVID-19 and intentionally touching multiple shopping carts at a local grocery store amid the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.
