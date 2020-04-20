ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, April 19, 2020
Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Duggan weigh in on requirements for reopening Michigan amid coronavirus pandemic
DETROIT – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says there is much to consider before reopening the economy amid the pandemic -- and she is treating every industry differently.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 31,424; Death toll now at 2,391 with 3,237 recoveries reported
Metro Detroit weather: Out with the old (cold front), in with the new (cold front)
Port Huron dropped from 59 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) to 43 degrees (6 degrees Celsius) in only one hour after the pneumonia front came through! In Detroit, City Airport crashed from 61 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) to 49 degrees (9.5 degrees Celsius) in one hour! Now THAT will change your afternoon.
- How an Oakland County nonprofit addresses hunger amid coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
- Glory Wesseldyk, a 20-year-old woman from Kalamazo, has been stranded on a cruise ship for over a month due to COVID-19. Click here to read more.
- Canadian police said at least 10 people were killed after a 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the province of Nova Scotia. Click here to read more.
- Public health officials confirmed Sunday that an Ingham County child died from influenza (flu) in January. Click here to read more.
Saturday, April 18, 2020 -- Monday, April 20, 2020
