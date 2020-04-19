50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, April 18, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 18, 2020 at 7:35 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 18, 2020 at 7:35 p.m. (WDIV)

Combat vet, wife form new mission to help first responders

DETROIT – Army veteran Dan Grant and his wife, Stacey Grant, are on a new mission -- helping hospital workers and making them feel safe on the job.

The Dearborn husband and wife are treating the COVID-19 outbreak as a full-on combat mission.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 30,791; Death toll now at 2,308 with 3,237 recoveries reported

Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring Sunday Showers

Skies will be mostly clear for most of the night, but clouds will increase late at night. Lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Sen. Debbie Stabenow spoke with Local 4 about the new COVID-19 numbers and how the state can move forward. Click here to read more.
  • Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier is calling for the resignation of Royal Oak Commissioner Kim Gibbs after she attended a protest in Lansing on Wednesday. Click here to read more.
  • Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of his mother. Click here to read more.
  • Flint’s water scandal remains under criminal investigation, prosecutors said Friday, pointing out a “misconception” that time soon will expire for any charges to be filed. Click here to read more.

Friday, April 17, 2020 -- Sunday, April 19, 2020

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: