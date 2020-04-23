ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 22, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, updating residents on the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Michigan reported 999 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second straight day showing an increase after several days of slowing growth. The death toll is now at 2,813.

Henry Ford Health System announced Wednesday that it would be laying off about 2,800 workers temporarily due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while executives will donate a percentage of their salary to help workers.

Joined by players of the Detroit Pistons, the Detroit Youth Choir released a recording of the song “Stand by Me” Wednesday to honor doctors, nurses and health care professionals on the front lines battling COVID-19.

By all statistical indications, Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) testing is lagging behind where it should be.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials have been pushing for increased testing capacity in recent weeks, as it will be key to the reopening of any businesses in the coming weeks.

Nursing homes remain a top priority in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), especially in the city of Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan touted the success of the city’s testing inside nursing homes to help get cases under control. Local 4 Defender took a look at where coronavirus cases are popping up in nursing homes around Metro Detroit.

The city of Wayne released a statement Wednesday that refutes claims that it approved a temporary morgue at Beaumont Hospital in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

