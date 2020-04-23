ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Michigan Gov. Whitmer mulls short-term stay-home extension, but reopen plan in works
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, updating residents on the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.
Michigan reported 999 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second straight day showing an increase after several days of slowing growth. The death toll is now at 2,813.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 33,966; Death toll now at 2,813
4 Fast Facts
- Dearborn clinic offers free telemedicine care for those in need. Click here to read more.
- Fake skin care products pop up as coronavirus keeps patients away from dermatologists. Click here to read more.
- A reward for information is offered after lasers were pointed at two Selfridge-based helicopters while they were flying in St. Clair County and Macomb County. Click here to read more.
- AG Nessel urges FDA to further ease restrictions on LGBTQ blood donors during COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Henry Ford Health announces layoffs
Henry Ford Health System announced Wednesday that it would be laying off about 2,800 workers temporarily due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while executives will donate a percentage of their salary to help workers.
Detroit Pistons, Detroit Youth Choir honor health care workers with song
Joined by players of the Detroit Pistons, the Detroit Youth Choir released a recording of the song “Stand by Me” Wednesday to honor doctors, nurses and health care professionals on the front lines battling COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing: Where Michigan ranks
By all statistical indications, Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) testing is lagging behind where it should be.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials have been pushing for increased testing capacity in recent weeks, as it will be key to the reopening of any businesses in the coming weeks.
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in nursing homes
Nursing homes remain a top priority in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), especially in the city of Detroit.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan touted the success of the city’s testing inside nursing homes to help get cases under control. Local 4 Defender took a look at where coronavirus cases are popping up in nursing homes around Metro Detroit.
City denies claim that it approved temporary morgue
The city of Wayne released a statement Wednesday that refutes claims that it approved a temporary morgue at Beaumont Hospital in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- How long will it take to receive money? Michigan unemployment official answers most asked questions
- ‘It was the truth’ -- Nurse fired from Sinai-Grace Hospital sues Detroit Medical Center
- Trump ‘disagrees strongly’ with Georgia’s plan to reopen
- Trump signs immigration order as part of pandemic crackdown
- Detroit teacher continued lessons remotely while husband battled COVID-19
- US adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings
- Stuntmen are increasingly Hollywood’s go-to action directors
- DPSCD teacher goes viral with nightly bedtime stories videos
- Woman hits Detroit store clerk with bag of cans because she can’t return them during COVID-19 pandemic
