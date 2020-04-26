48ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, April 25, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 25, 2020 at 7:43 p.m. (WDIV)

Back in business: Landscaping businesses, golf, boat marinas reopen in Michigan

DETROIT – From hitting the green on the golf course, to riding the waves on the river. Saturday, people are doing it all since Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued her stay at home ban last month.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 31,424; Death toll now at 2,391 with 3,237 recoveries reported

Metro Detroit weather: Showers for some, but not for all

Areas from Monroe County northeastward along the Detroit River will like see rain tonight…the rest of us west of that area likely won’t see much at all. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Read the full forecast here.

