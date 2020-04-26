ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, April 25, 2020
Back in business: Landscaping businesses, golf, boat marinas reopen in Michigan
DETROIT – From hitting the green on the golf course, to riding the waves on the river. Saturday, people are doing it all since Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued her stay at home ban last month.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 31,424; Death toll now at 2,391 with 3,237 recoveries reported
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Showers for some, but not for all
Areas from Monroe County northeastward along the Detroit River will like see rain tonight…the rest of us west of that area likely won’t see much at all. Lows in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan lawmaker apologizes for wearing questionable mask. Click here to read more.
- Muslims find new ways to celebrate Ramadan amid global pandemic. Click here to read more.
- Women show support for Michigan Gov. Whitmer on social media. Click here to read more.
- Food 4 Frontline delivers thousands of meals to local hospitals. Click here to read more.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.