ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 29, 2020

DETROIT – More parts of Michigan will reopen “in the upcoming days” as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to slow, the state’s top health official said.

During Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s daily coronavirus briefing Friday afternoon, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, the Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state will continue to move forward.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton held a press conference on Friday afternoon in which he showed approximately 45 minutes of body cam footage from the night one of his deputies was caught on camera punching a woman repeatedly in the head while conducting an arrest.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the death of George Floyd, who was killed during a police altercation earlier this week, according to KARE 11.

There are 15 specific coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms listed in the government’s new tool designed to let Michigan residents check themselves for early signs of the virus.

In total, the wellness check has seven parts, from “How do you physically feel right now?” to “Have you come into contact with someone who tested positive?”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been called to testify before a U.S. House subcommittee about her state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a remote hearing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. via Cisco Webex. The hearing is titled, “On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Read More

Thursday, May 28, 2020 --