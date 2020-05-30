ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 29, 2020
More parts of Michigan to reopen ‘in upcoming days,’ top health official says
DETROIT – More parts of Michigan will reopen “in the upcoming days” as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to slow, the state’s top health official said.
During Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s daily coronavirus briefing Friday afternoon, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, the Chief Medical Executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state will continue to move forward.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 56,621; Death toll now at 5,406
4 Fast Facts
- Concerning new research shows how people without symptoms spread coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- President Donald Trump announces US will pull out of World Health Organization. Click here to read more.
- The Michigan government has released a 10-item checklist that instructs businesses how they can reopen safely and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Police Chief James Craig said keeping the peace in Detroit is all about relationships, especially during some heated moments that are happening in the country. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Washtenaw County Sheriff: Body cam footage from deputy shows woman bit officer
Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton held a press conference on Friday afternoon in which he showed approximately 45 minutes of body cam footage from the night one of his deputies was caught on camera punching a woman repeatedly in the head while conducting an arrest.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer arrested in death of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the death of George Floyd, who was killed during a police altercation earlier this week, according to KARE 11.
15 coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms
There are 15 specific coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms listed in the government’s new tool designed to let Michigan residents check themselves for early signs of the virus.
In total, the wellness check has seven parts, from “How do you physically feel right now?” to “Have you come into contact with someone who tested positive?”
Michigan Gov. Whitmer called to testify
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been called to testify before a U.S. House subcommittee about her state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a remote hearing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. via Cisco Webex. The hearing is titled, “On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
